(WFRV) – Right now, there’s no doubt both businesses and employees are struggling during the Safer at Home order and it can be hard to know where to turn for help.

For folks on the Peninsula, there’s a great resource in the Door County Economic Development Corporation. Steve Jenkins, Executive Director spoke with Local 5 Live about the services they offer.

You can reach them with questions at 920-743-3113 or visit their website, livedoorcounty.org.