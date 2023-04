GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Today a team of ladies from Local 5 picked up power tools to help the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build.

You can take part as well, in helping an area family move into affordable and stable housing. The Women Build campaign runs through the end of June.

Teams of six can collaborate and fundraise to earn the build time. Each person will need to raise $100. Register now at www.greenbayhabitat.org/womenbuild.