(WFRV)- This acoustic duo has been performing all over Wisconsin since 2021.

With over 15 years of musical experience from both musicians, Avi Hale and Ron Hall have brought their talents together.

They have performed for All Bands on Deck, Mile of Music, Creek Fest, Farmer’s Market on Broadway, and many other festivals.

They have a performance tonight(11/10) at the Juice Box in Green Bay from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Next Week, they have three performances in our area. Join them on November 16th at La Vie Taverne in De Pere from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On November 17th, they play at Jeanne’s in Sherwood from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, November 18th, join them at Home Tavern in Freedom from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, head to haleandhall.com.