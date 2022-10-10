(WFRV) – It’s a place that needs lighting night or day but no matter when you go, you can have fun underground and Local 5 Live gets details on an upcoming educational Halloween event.

It’s happening at the Ledge View Nature Center in Chilton, where they are offering Halloween Candlelight Cave Tours.

Details from ledgeviewnaturecenter.org:

Halloween Candlelight Cave Tour

Friday, Oct., 21st, 5:30 to 8:30 &

Saturday, Oct., 22nd, 4:30 to 8:30

Ticket price: $9 per person

Please note that each tour is limited to 30 people. If a tour time is no longer showing it means that tour is already full.

Tour departs every half hour and last approx. 1.5 hrs

Enjoy a family-oriented evening visiting Ledge View’s trails and caves by candlelight. Meet some unusual personalities with strange stories along the way.

Educational rather than scary.

Minimum age is 5 years old with parent. No strollers, please. Caves are accessed by stairs and ladders.

Wear old clothes, you may get dirty! Dress warmly as part of this event is outside and goes on rain, snow, or star shine.

N 6150 County Road EE

Hilbert, WI 54129



Parks Office: 920-439-1008

Toll Free: 920-849-1494

Ledge View Nature Center: 920-849-1471