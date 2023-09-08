(WFRV)- Halloween shopping for your pet, can help other local animals in need.

Community Paws of Wisconsin needs your help. Stop by their stand at the Farmers’ Market on Broadway. Community Paws of Wisconsin provides access to pet supplies and pet food at no cost.

Their Pet Food Pantry is open Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1587 Main Street.

To be eligible for this service you must provide proof of current status with one of the following programs:

FoodShare

Medicaid

Social Security Disability

ForwardHealth

For more information, head to communitypaws.ngo.