(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers always finds a friend at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc and you will too!

This weekend is a good time for your family to enjoy their popular Zoo Boo event with lots of activities, and of course the animals.

Details from Manitowoc.org:

Halloween Zoo Boo

Saturday, October 29th, 2022

1pm-4pm

A day of howling good fun activities for everyone.