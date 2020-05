(WFRV) –A local winery is producing an essential product and we’re not just talking about the fruits of the vineyard.

Steve from Trout Springs Winery spoke with Local 5 Live about their unique recipe for hand sanitizer.

Schedule a no-contact pickup at Trout Springs Winery, 8150 River Road in Greenleaf. Connect online at troutspringswinery.com or call 920-864-7761.