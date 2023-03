(WFRV) – They started baking bread during the pandemic and that has led to a local couple expanding into their own kitchen space.

Elizabeth visited Local 5 Live with more on Thunderbird Bakery & Café’s interesting backstory, and a look at the menu.

Learn more online at thunderbirdbakery.com. The café is open at 240 Algoma Blvd, open Wednesday – Saturday 7 am – 2 pm.