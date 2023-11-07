(WFRV)- More than 50 million people in the U.S. deal with chronic pain daily.

In this segment, Dr. Jackson at Midwest Pain Solutions discusses why just because it is common does not mean you have to live with it and how a High-intensity laser can help.

Schedule your no-cost consultation with Dr. Jackson at (920) 569-2350. Dr. Jackson will be at the Green Bay location (827 Cormier Road) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. He will be at the Appleton location (828 N Westhill Boulevard) on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information, head to midwestpainsolutions.com.