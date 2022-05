(WFRV) – It’s all “hands on deck” to build a culture of creativity and community connection.

Mark Hawkins from Hands on Deck visited Local 5 Live to explain their mission of conservation work, their ECO program, and how you join in on the fun.

The next fundraising event is June 24 at Paradise North from 5 – 8 pm.

Learn more about upcoming programs and events at handsondeckgb.org.