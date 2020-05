(WFRV) – It’s kind of a happy hour sure to raise your spirits.

Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary is having an “Hour of Love” to help raise funds for the shelter, asking the community to “Share an hour. Save a life”.

They spoke with Local 5 Live to talk about all the fun virtual events starting Friday, May 1 and running through Saturday, May 2.

For details head to their Facebook page and houroflove.org.