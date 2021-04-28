Happy 90th Birthday to Grandma Dorothy from American Antiques and Jewelry!

(WFRV) – Grandma Dorothy is likely the most popular part of the American Antiques and Jewelry commercials, and she stopped by the Local 5 Live studios along with Mark and Kathryn with some details on some fun events coming up, it was also her birthday!

Events upcoming at American Antiques and Jewelry:

May 1, Car show – 10 am – 2 pm, free admission
May 3 – 8, Ladies Week includes deals and prizes
Special ladies night hours May 4: 3 pm – 8 pm

American Antiques and Jewelry is located at 2545 W. Mason Street in Green Bay. Reach them at 920-498-0111, online at aaandj.com.

