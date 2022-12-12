(WFRV) – Local 5 Live is on the court with the most famous teams in the world and they are celebrating 100 years and you can see them this month at the Resch Complex.

We get details from the Harlem Globetrotters tour and how you can see them.

Details from reschcomplex.com:

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming with game like never before! Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world. Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beat! The Globetrotters welcome fans in the Green Bay area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings.

VENUE

RESCH CENTER, GREEN BAY, WI

TICKET PRICES

Tickets start at $27

BUY TICKETS

GROUP DISCOUNTS

Groups of 10 or more may call Kelly at 920-405-1135