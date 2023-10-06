Whether it’s for conservation or education, the Harmony Arboretum is a destination for nature lovers of all kinds.

The 460-acre country farm has been developed into a conservation and horticulture education and demonstrating area. Located seven miles west of Marinette in Peshtigo, the Arboretum is a majestic hardwood forest with winding walking trails, a restored prairie, and demonstration gardens.

Local 5 Live was joined by the Northern Lights Master Gardeners Association Volunteers to talk a little more about the Harmony Arboretum.

For more information, you can check out these links:

Harmony Arboretum

Northern Lights Master Gardeners Association Volunteers (NLMGA)