(WFRV)- Sturgeon Bay’s Annual Harvest Fest is this Saturday, September 16th, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event will take over Third Avenue to celebrate the fall season ahead. Enjoy live music, art, food, and more.

Festivities begin the evening before with the Annual “Cruise by the Bay” Classic Car Parade. This event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15th.

For more information, head to sturgeonbay.net.