(WFRV) – It’s one of the longest running Halloween attractions in the area, and it’s all put together by a talented group of high school students.

Local 5 Live gets an early look at the maze of fright that kicks off tonight. The Appleton North High School Haunted Hause, ‘A Night to Dismember’.

Details from appletonnorththeatre.org:

HAUNTED HOUSE

‘A Night to Dismember’ to be held Oct. 21-22!

DATES: Fri., Oct. 21 & Sat., Oct. 22

HOURS: 1-4 pm and 6-10 pm each day

TICKETS: $7 for adults; $5 for children under 12

North Theatre is setting the stage for its twenty-second annual “Haunted House—A Night to Dismember.” This year’s house will include many new rooms and hair-raising surprises! Over 100 members of North’s Drama Club create the spine-chilling cast of characters that inhabit the house.

The popular non-scary flashlight tours will continue to be available during all hours the house is open for younger children or those “weak of heart.” Concessions will also be available. Proceeds from the haunted house help fund theatre activities and productions at North.

Ron Parker, North theatre director and Drama Club advisor states, “We’re very proud to be one of the oldest and longest-running Halloween attractions in the area. We’ve been told over and over that ‘A Night to Dismember’ is one of the best values and most enjoyable haunted houses in the Fox Valley. Patrons get more scare for their money. The students have a great time planning and designing the rooms that make up the house. We have an advantage of being located our theatre, which allows us to utilize theatrical effects. And, of course, the house is filled with theatre students who find a perfect outlet for their talents. Everyone has a great time.”

Last year, more than 1,000 guests visited North’s Haunted House, which is the program’s biggest annual fundraiser!