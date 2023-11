(WFRV)- It is a girls day out, but do not forget the pets. That is because you can help out area shelters when you shop.

In this segment, Michelle Lauerman and Cheryl Long from Girls’ Day Out discuss how making purchases can help find animals a new home and how they have grown throughout the 22 year span.

Girls’ Day Out is Saturday, November 11th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Resch Expo in Green Bay. Admission is free for the event.

For more information, head to