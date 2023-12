(WFRV)- Whether you are looking to relax and rejuvenate, have a SPAliday at the Kohler Waters Spa at Lodge Kohler.

Enjoy beverages and light hors d’oeuvres, 25-minute massage, facial, pedicure, or 50-minute blowout, live vendor demonstrations, and take advantage of vendor gifts with purchase offerings.

The SPAliday event is on December 6th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, head to lodgekohler.com/spaliday.