(WFRV)- Enjoy a stroll to see local wildlife before you warm up with “Cookies & Cocoa with Santa.”

In this segment, Billi Jo Baneck from Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Banquet and Event Space, Chad Elfe from Thrivent, and Santa discuss this event and how the proceeds help the Wildlife Sanctuary.

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa is on December 10th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. If you bring a bottle of dish soap, laundry detergent, or bleach, you will be entered into a raffle drawing.

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is located at 1660 E Shore Drive in Green Bay.

For more information, head to greenbaywi.gov.