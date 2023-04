FOX CROSSING, Wis, (WFRV) – The Easter Bunny is back for some Springtime fun. But this time, he’s here for the grown-ups.

Brews with the Bunny is happening Saturday, April 15th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fritsch Park in Fox Crossing. There will be live music, food trucks, craft beer, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, and plenty of Easter themed games.

Fritch Park is located at 1651 Sandys Lane in Fox Crossing.