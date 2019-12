(WFRV) – Discover the similar and different customs that many cultures have during the holidays at Hazelwood’s Ethnic Holiday.

Visitors will hear traditional stories, listen to songs, sample holiday treats, and try creating an ethnically inspired craft.

Hazelwood’s Ethnic Holiday is Saturday, December 7 and 14 from 11 am – 7 pm, located at 1008 S. Monroe Ave. in Green Bay.

For more information, head to browncohistoricalsoc.org.