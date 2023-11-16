(WFRV)- Kick it old school with retro-style gear from the Packers Pro Shop.

In this segment, Lisa Treichel from the Packers Pro Shop showcases totally tubular styles that will send you back to the 80s and offer great holiday decorations perfect for any tree.

The Packers take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Green Bay at Noon.

The Packers Pro Shop is located in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

If you want to win some Packers Merchandise, enter for a chance to win our Packers Pro Shop Giveaway. With New Prizes every week, you can enter now.

For more information, head to packersproshop.com.