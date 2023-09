(WFRV)- Operation Song empowers veterans, active-duty military members, and their families to tell their stories through the process of songwriting.

In this segment, Executive Director and Army Veteran Mike Byer, talks about how Operation Song has help him and how they can help others.

The Epic Events Center in Green Bay will host the Operation Song Benefit Concert on Friday, October 6th at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, head to operationsong.org. For tickets, head to epicgreenbay.com.