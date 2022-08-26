(WFRV) – You know that saying, it all starts at the top – that can be said for health care in the community.

Local 5 Live discusses developing future leaders with Woodside Senior Communities along with Meghan Mehlberg Fuss and Ashtyn Okreglicki. They tell Local 5 Live viewers how they got started, what a typical day looks like, and what advice they have for others going into healthcare leadership.

Woodside Senior Communities is located at 1040 Pilgrim Way in Ashwaubenon. Reach out to them with questions at 920-499-1481, online at woodsideseniorcommunities.org. You can also message them on Facebook.