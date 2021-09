(WFRV) – Choosing healthy doesn’t have to sacrifice taste. Megan with Grateful-Plates stopped by Local 5 Live with an easy idea for a snack that even your kids will love – and can help make!

For more great recipe ideas, head to grateful-plates.com and to sign up for her virtual cooking class, Meal Prep Made Easy on September 12, click here.

For access to some healthy recipes, click here. And be sure to join Megan’s Facebook group, just click here.

FIND YOUR NEXT RECIPE: