Hearing Life: Solutions to hearing loss

(WFRV) – In health news today, Local 5 Live talks solutions to hearing loss.

Terrance from Hearing Life tells our viewers some things to watch for when it comes to hearing loss, and what consequences it can have on a person. Terrance also goes over the benefits of a having good hearing and how they offer the latest technology to help everyone find the right solution that works for them.

Hearing Life has several locations in Northeast Wisconsin, to find the one nearest you head to hearinglife.com. To connect with Terrance at the Oshkosh office, call 888-873-6353.