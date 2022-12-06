(WFRV) – The Hearthstone Historic House in Appleton is celebrating the earliest Christmas Lights.
Jordan explores their Victorian Christmas event.
Learn more and make your reservation to attend at hearthstonemuseum.org
by: Millaine Wells
