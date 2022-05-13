(WFRV) – It’s a project to educate on how to plant, prune, and care for tomatoes.

Katrina Wulff from the Neenah Public Library spoke to Local 5 Live with details on the Heirloom Tomato Seed Saving Project and how you can join in the fun.

WHEN: May 18, 6:30 pm (registration required, see below)

WHERE: Neenah Public Library, 240 E. Wisconsin Avenue (Shattuck Room)

Details from neenahlibrary.org:

HEIRLOOM TOMATO SEED SAVING PROJECT

Everyone is welcome. If accommodations are needed to attend, please contact the library administrative office at 920-886-6315 or by email at library@neenahlibrary.org at least 24 hours in advance of the program.

Take a journey into the world of Heirloom Seed Saving with the Neenah Public Library and Appleton’s The Seed Guild for a summer long Heirloom Tomato Seed Saving project. Join us for a short presentation on proper planting, pruning, basic care and seed saving. After the presentation each participant will receive 2 tomato plants.

Members are encouraged to join our private Facebook group for tips on growing and cultivating your plant’s seeds. Don’t forget to share pictures of your tomato plant’s progress! We want to create an online community of growers; whether this is your first attempt at gardening or you’re a seasoned pro, please join us.

Click the link below to signup for the presentation/tomato plants. All plants require a reservation! We will only have enough plants for the sign-ups.

Signups are limited to one slot per person/household. Each participant will be get 2 plants. Please DO NOT SIGN UP FOR MULTIPLE PICKUP SLOTS.

May 18, 2022 @ 06:30 pm

Event Age

Adults

Event Type

Home & Garden