Heist TV app launches, bringing all genres of art to communities throughout Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Sam Luna is the owner of The Heist in Ripon and he and his team have launched a new app geared toward bringing all genres of art to the community.

Sam, Tae, Aaron, and Lily joined Local 5 Live with a special performance and details on the app.

Heist TV is a content based free app that celebrates the arts in all its forms. Our goal is to Inspire-Create-Collaborate & Educate.

Heist TV is essentially a freely accessible concierge service for various types of artists and small businesses within rural communities and beyond allowing them an easy way to connect. It is also a hub for consumers seeking entertainment and places to travel.

The Heist TV launch party is Friday, June 18. Reach out to attend at riponheist.com.

Heist TV app is available in the Apple Store, Google Play, Apple Tv, Android TV, and Roku.

The Heist is located at 114 Watson Street in Ripon.