(WFRV)- Change can be hard for a child.

Whether it is leaving the playground, going from playtime to chore time, or any other transition, these activities can cause a meltdown. The CP Center has some great tips to help you control meltdowns.

One tip is making time a physical object. In the segment, Jessica Getter explains that we learned the concept of time. We have to remember that kids don’t have that concept yet. Having a sand timer will help them realize how much time remains.

CP does not require a specific diagnosis to start working with a family.

You will find the CP Center at 2801 South Webster Avenue.

For more information head to wearecp.org.