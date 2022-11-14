(WFRV) – It’s an event that teaches kids the importance of a healthy bedtime routine and the joy of reading before bed.
Local 5 Live visited Community Clothes Closet in Menasha with details on ‘Pajamarama’ plus how you help.
Details from communityclothescloset.org:
PajamaRama registration is open!
PajamaRama is a one-day event that provides children ages 2 – 12 years old a NEW set of pajamas, stuffed animal, blanket, book, pillow and pillowcase (while supplies last).
- Date of Event: Saturday, December 3, 2022
- Location: Community Clothes Closet
1465B Opportunity Way
Menasha WI 54952
- Registration takes place: November 1 – 18, 2022 (or until space is full)
- Children must be pre-registered and attend the event
- Children must be current clients of Community Clothes Closet to participate
Questions? Please call 920-731-7834
