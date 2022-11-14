(WFRV) – It’s an event that teaches kids the importance of a healthy bedtime routine and the joy of reading before bed.

Local 5 Live visited Community Clothes Closet in Menasha with details on ‘Pajamarama’ plus how you help.

Details from communityclothescloset.org:

PajamaRama registration is open!

PajamaRama is a one-day event that provides children ages 2 – 12 years old a NEW set of pajamas, stuffed animal, blanket, book, pillow and pillowcase (while supplies last).

Date of Event: Saturday, December 3, 2022

Location: Community Clothes Closet

1465B Opportunity Way

Menasha WI 54952

1465B Opportunity Way Menasha WI 54952 Registration takes place: November 1 – 18, 2022 (or until space is full)

Children must be pre-registered and attend the event

Children must be current clients of Community Clothes Closet to participate

Questions? Please call 920-731-7834

Schedule Appointment

CONTACT US:

1465B Opportunity Way Menasha, WI 54952

920-731-7834

info@communityclothescloset.org

DONATION HOURS

Monday-Friday

9:00am-1:00pm



Monday Evening

6:00pm-8:00pm





Gunderson Cleaners also accepts donations on our behalf – a three bag maximum please.

CLIENT SHOPPING HOURS

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday

10:00am – 12:45pm



Monday Evening

6pm – 7:45pm