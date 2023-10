(WFRV)- Cindy Loritz is good at finding people homes to live in, so why not dogs?

The Homes for Dogs event kicks off Saturday, October 7th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds of this event help support Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue.

Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue is a foster and volunteer-run nonprofit organization based in Green Bay. They rely on their relationship with our community to alleviate overcrowded animal shelters.

To get ten free raffle tickets, RSVP on Cindy Loritz’s Facebook page.