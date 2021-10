(WFRV) – Freya is a special dog looking for a home.

Her foster mom Alexis and Lindsey from Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue introduced our viewers to this sweet girl to see if we can help find her a family.

Freya’s Meet and Greet is Sunday, October 10 from 3 – 5 pm at Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue, 991 N. Military Avenue in Green Bay.

For more, head to misfitmuttsdogrescue.com.