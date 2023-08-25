(WFRV)- Habitat for Humanity serves local families who need and deserve an affordable house.

They are holding an event at Cocoon Brewing on Sunday, August 27th, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to help raise money for Cora Haltaufderheid’s fundraising campaign. She represents Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity while competing in the NEW Dancing With Our Stars.

Grab some drinks and help support Habitat for Humanity at 2233 Kaftan Road in De Pere.

For more information, head to the event page on Facebook and search for “Let’s Hang for Habitat”.