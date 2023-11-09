(WFRV)- It is a Salute to Service Party, and you are invited to support our veterans.

In this segment, Organizer Cathy Kohlbeck, Torre Willadsen from Dogs2Dogtags, and Mike Corpus from Honor & Valor Outdoors discuss how you can help honor our Veterans and the great items you can get at the event.

The Salute to Service Party is Sunday, November 12th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stadium View in Green Bay. A $10 donation is required for all non-military members.

You can find information on how to register on the Houses of Honor Facebook page. To support Houses of Honor and Honor & Valor Outdoors, click on the hyperlinks attached.