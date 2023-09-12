(WFRV)- Over 6,500 orphaned, injured, and ill wild animals are found by the public and brought to the Wildlife Sanctuary every year in need of help.

The Walk for Wildlife event helps fund the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary to aid these animals back into a healthy life with food, medicine, and love.

The Walk for Wildlife event allows you to visit animal stations. Here, you can see an animal being cared for at the sanctuary. You will also have scenic views, raffles, live music, and more.

The Walk for Wildlife event is on Saturday, September 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pricing:

Age 13+: $10 ($20 with shirt)

Age 6-12: $5 ($10 with shirt)

Age 5 & under: free

For more information, head to walkwildlife.com.