(WFRV)- Strike Out Hunger with the Midwest Warriors Softball Team.

In this segment, Midwest Warriors Softball Team President Tim Edens discusses what Midwest Warriors Softball is and how you can help with the food drive.

The Midwest Warriors Strike Out Hunger event is Sunday, November 19th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Players Choice of the Fox Cities on Edgewood Trail in Appleton.

For more information, head to midwestwarriors.org.