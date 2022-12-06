(WFRV) – It is the season of giving and you can help the Salvation Army during their biggest fundraiser of the year.

In this segment, we get an update on how the fundraising is going so far and the many ways you can help.

If you plan to donate you can double your donation on some big upcoming match days: Dec 13 ($15,000 matched by Green Bay Packers) and Dec 23 ($10,000 matched by WPS).

An unmanned kettle is an empty kettle. Sign up for a one-hour shift at registertoring.com