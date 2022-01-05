Help United Way collect 3,000 new/gently used blankets this Saturday at Lambeau Field

(WFRV) – Give the gift of warmth this winter – the United Way has a goal of collecting 3,000 blankets and they need your help to do it.

Tom Schoffelman visited Local 5 Live with details on what the “Blanket Blitz” means to the community and how you can help.

Please note, in the past this event was a month-long collection of blankets from local collection boxes is now a ONE DAY DRIVE UP EVENT.

Once again, that goal is 3,000 new and gently used blankets donated.

To donate, bring your blanket donation to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village outside Lambeau Field on January 8 between 9 am – 2 pm.

For more, head to on the Blanket Blitz, head to browncountyunitedway.org.