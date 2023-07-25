(WFRV)- Goodwill prides itself on its ability to provide pathways for people who are underserved, underrepresented, or disadvantaged. Taylor Devenport had this mindset when she was helping a guest one day.

Taylor was helping a customer named George find what he wanted throughout the store. George is blind but needed some items. After Taylor helped George find his items she would eventually find that landed George a job at Goodwill.

This heartwarming story is why she was awarded with the International Award in Recognition.

To hear the full story head to goodwillncw.org.