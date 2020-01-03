Henry’s Handcrafted Treats for Dogs: “Dogs deserve delicious”

 (WFRV) – “Dogs deserve delicious” is a running motto for Henry’s Handcrafted Treats for Dogs. The business is locally-owned and the treats are made with locally-grown, organic ingredients.

Owner, Lauren Philippsen stopped by to talk about her process and shared some of the unique flavors available to our four-legged family members.

For a list of local shops carrying Henry’s Handcrafted Treats and to shop all their flavors, head to  henryshandcrafted.com. Visit their Facebook and Etsy pages as well.

