GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Heritage Hill State Park celebrates Allouez’s Sesquicentennial on May 2. During regular hours there will be historical interpreters in select buildings and regular admission applies. After 4:00 pm admission is free, with food trucks, offerings from the Heritage Hill Bar, and live music. Then this weekend, May 6 & 7, you’ll find the Springtime at Fort Edward Augustus Encampment. The hours are Saturday, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm and Sunday, noon – 4:00 pm. There will be military drills, a fur-trade area with Redcoats of Green Bay, tintype photography and more. Find all the details at www.heritagehillgb.org.