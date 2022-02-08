Herrling Clark Law Firm: Guiding you through retirement

(WFRV) – One impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been an uptick in people retiring from the workforce and the legal industry has not been immune from that.

As more attorneys from the baby boomer generation retire, there are fewer attorneys available to provide legal services, but Robert Loomis, a partner at Herrling Clark Law Firm specializing in Family Law spoke to Local 5 Live with how they are ready to guide you in your retirement journey.

Herrling Clark has offices in Appleton, Green Bay, and Oshkosh but serve many surrounding communities. Best place to start is 920-739-7366, online at herrlingclark.com.

