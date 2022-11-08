(WFRV) – One of the most common reasons people use a Family Law Attorney is for divorce cases, but there are plenty of other reasons you may need their help.

Partner and Family Law Attorney from Herrling Clark, Adam Bernander stopped by Local 5 Live with some of the reasons a person may need legal help, plus helpful things to think about if you are going through a divorce.

Herrling Clark has offices in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, and Waupaca but serve many surrounding communities. Best place to start is 920-739-7366, online at herrlingclark.com.