(WFRV) – A couple going through divorce can prove to be difficult for immediate family members, but those in extended family can also be adversely impacted.

Attorney Paula Hamer, Partner and Family Law Attorney at Herrling Clark Law Firm visited Local 5 Live with how grandparents should be aware of their visitation rights – or lack thereof.

Herrling Clark has offices in Appleton, Green Bay, and Oshkosh but serve many surrounding communities. Best place to start is 920-739-7366, online at herrlingclark.com.