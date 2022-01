(WFRV) – It’s the time of year when just walking outside can be dangerous.

Attorney Katelyn Sandfort from Herrling Clark visited Local 5 Live with a look at what you should do if you do slip and fall and what are some things you should consider, and what steps to take next.

Herrling Clark has offices in Appleton, Green Bay, and Oshkosh but serve many surrounding communities. Best place to start is 920-739-7366, online at herrlingclark.com.