(WFRV) – If you’ve been hurt or injured through no fault of your own, you may be able to take legal action and seek compensation for your medical bills and health condition.

Attorney and Firm Partner with Herrling Clark, Kristen Scheuerman visited Local 5 Live with some things viewers should think about and how it’s important to understand, not every case gets settled quickly.

Herrling Clark has offices in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, and Waupaca but serve many surrounding communities. Best place to start is 920-739-7366, online at herrlingclark.com.