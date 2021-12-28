Herrling Clark on #werewithyouwednesday Giveaway

(WFRV) – It’s the gift that keeps on giving – Kristen Scheuerman from Herrling Clark Law Firm stopped by Local 5 Live with detail on their We Are With You Campaign and how it supports local businesses in the community.

First giveaway is January 5, follow Herrling Clark on Facebook and Instagram and follow the hashtag #werewithyouwednesday.

Herrling Clark has offices in Appleton, Green Bay, and Oshkosh but they service many surrounding communities. Reach out to them with questions at 920-739-7366, online at herrlingclark.com.