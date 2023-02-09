(WFRV) – For several local businesses, the ‘Souper Bowl’ is already underway.

They are selling a winter staple to raise money for the New Community Shelter, that includes Hey, Soup Sister. Joell Hill stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at what’s on the menu for this great cause.

Hey, Soup Sister is located at 115 N. Wisconsin Street in De Pere.

For more, head to newcommunityshelter.org.

Monday Feb. 6th – Sunday Feb. 12th, 2023

2023 Participating Businesses:

-Sidekicks Bar & Grill

-Bay Motel & Family Restaurant

-Not By Bread Alone

-The Pancake Place

-Hey, Soup Sister

-Festival Foods (Green Bay, De Pere & Suamico locations)

-Nicolet Restaurant

-Hilly Haven Golf Course

-Rustique Pizzeria & Lounge

-Souper Day

-Oak Street Café

-The Abbey

-Stadium View

-The Depot

-Alpha Delights

-The Booyah Shed

-De Pere Rotary Club Booyah Sale (purchase at Chicago Street Pub)