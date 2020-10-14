High School Theater celebrated virtually through Center Stage

(WFRV) — Through the Center Stage program and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center the achievements of high school musical theater is celebrated. 

Maria Van Laanen, President of the PAC and Tiffany Uitenbroek, Co-Director at Green Bay Southwest High School stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this year’s showcase of talent. 

Southwest High School Monologue Play
Friday/Saturday night at 7 pm via zoom
Free!

To get a link, email: trojanmusicrocks@gmail.com

You can follow the Center Stage journey at wearegreenbay.com

